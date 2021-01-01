Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB) Lowered to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Provention Bio in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer reiterated a buy rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of Provention Bio in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Provention Bio in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Provention Bio from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, October 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $26.00.

NASDAQ:PRVB opened at $16.94 on Thursday. Provention Bio has a 12 month low of $4.72 and a 12 month high of $19.19. The firm has a market cap of $956.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.48 and a beta of 3.53. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.32 and its 200-day moving average is $13.94.

Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.16). As a group, research analysts expect that Provention Bio will post -1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Provention Bio by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 72,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $924,000 after acquiring an additional 8,140 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Provention Bio during the third quarter worth about $300,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Provention Bio by 83.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 60,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $782,000 after buying an additional 27,774 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in Provention Bio by 8.8% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 124,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,591,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Provention Bio by 207.7% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 314,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,036,000 after buying an additional 212,320 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.05% of the company’s stock.

About Provention Bio

Provention Bio, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics and solutions to intercept and prevent immune-mediated diseases. Its products candidates include PRV-031 teplizumab and monoclonal antibodies (mAb) that is in Phase III clinical trial for the interception of type one diabetes (T1D); PRV-6527, an oral CSF-1R inhibitor, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of Crohn's disease; PRV-3279, which has completed Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of lupus; PRV-101, a coxsackie virus B (CVB) vaccine for the prevention of acute CVB infections and onset of T1D; and PRV-015, which is in phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of gluten-free diet non-responding celiac disease.

