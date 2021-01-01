MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $590.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of MarketAxess have outperformed its industry in a year. The company’s revenues have been increasing over the years driven by continued increase in commission received on trading volumes and the inclusion of treasury trading commissions. The company undertakes strategic buyouts or alliances that enable it to enter new markets, provide new products or services. The company's solid international business provides geographical diversification. It enjoys strong liquidity and witnessed continuous growth in free cash flows. MarketAxess remains focused on enhancing shareholders’ value via buybacks and dividend hikes. However, rising costs remain a concern, which can weigh on margin expansion. The company’s net investment income remains under pressure due to low interest rates.”

MKTX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $621.00 to $631.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $575.00 to $578.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of MarketAxess in a research report on Monday, December 21st. They set an equal weight rating and a $608.00 target price on the stock. Compass Point increased their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $500.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James restated a buy rating on shares of MarketAxess in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $509.73.

Shares of MKTX opened at $570.56 on Thursday. MarketAxess has a 52 week low of $275.49 and a 52 week high of $606.45. The firm has a market cap of $21.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.59 and a beta of 0.40. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $548.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $517.28.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.04. MarketAxess had a net margin of 42.73% and a return on equity of 33.35%. The business had revenue of $164.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.42 EPS. MarketAxess’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that MarketAxess will post 7.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Antonio L. Delise sold 4,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $540.59, for a total value of $2,270,478.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,783,697.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen P. Casper sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $554.96, for a total value of $416,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,882,576. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 69,462 shares of company stock valued at $38,841,565 over the last ninety days. 3.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 0.8% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 2,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,192,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in MarketAxess by 37.3% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 70 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its position in MarketAxess by 1.6% during the third quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 1,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $657,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its position in MarketAxess by 3.5% during the second quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Finally, Conning Inc. lifted its position in MarketAxess by 6.0% during the third quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. 87.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About MarketAxess

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform that enables fixed-income market participants to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments worldwide. It offers institutional investor and broker-dealer firms the access to global liquidity in U.S.

