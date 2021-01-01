Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $57.00 price objective on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Diamondback Energy shares have handily outperformed the Zacks Oil & Gas U.S. Exploration & Production industry over the trailing 3-month period (+69.4% versus +45.8%) and poised for further capital appreciation. Diamondback focuses on growth through a combination of acquisitions & active drilling in the Permian Basin. Diamondback's leading position in the unconventional play got another leg up with the proposed takeover of QEP Resources. The transaction will further boost the company’s production and proved reserves in the region along with offering the firm with synergy benefits. Moreover, the company’s substantial ownership interest in its infrastructure spin-off Rattler Midstream provides it with a steady and growing revenue stream. Consequently, Diamondback is viewed a preferred upstream energy firm to own now.”

Get Diamondback Energy alerts:

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on FANG. Raymond James decreased their price target on Diamondback Energy from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley raised Diamondback Energy from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Stephens increased their price target on Diamondback Energy from $56.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. BidaskClub raised Diamondback Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine raised Diamondback Energy from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, December 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $57.80.

NASDAQ:FANG opened at $48.40 on Thursday. Diamondback Energy has a twelve month low of $14.55 and a twelve month high of $96.92. The company has a market cap of $7.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 2.57. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last released its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.26. Diamondback Energy had a positive return on equity of 5.10% and a negative net margin of 135.48%. The business had revenue of $720.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $712.27 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Diamondback Energy will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FANG. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 332.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,305,623 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $69,445,000 after purchasing an additional 1,772,450 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its position in Diamondback Energy by 57.1% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,290,109 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $68,978,000 after buying an additional 832,808 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its position in Diamondback Energy by 92.5% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 1,027,859 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $30,959,000 after buying an additional 493,966 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Diamondback Energy by 1,042.1% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 509,385 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $15,343,000 after buying an additional 464,785 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Diamondback Energy by 47.1% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,167,215 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $35,157,000 after buying an additional 373,601 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

Read More: Retained Earnings

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Diamondback Energy (FANG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Diamondback Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamondback Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.