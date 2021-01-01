Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS) Downgraded to “Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on GOSS. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on shares of Gossamer Bio from $33.00 to $20.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 9th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Gossamer Bio from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Gossamer Bio from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 16th. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Gossamer Bio from $36.00 to $29.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Gossamer Bio from $30.00 to $23.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $21.50.

Shares of GOSS stock opened at $9.67 on Thursday. Gossamer Bio has a 1 year low of $7.52 and a 1 year high of $16.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 17.36 and a quick ratio of 17.36. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.63. The company has a market cap of $734.22 million, a PE ratio of -2.72 and a beta of 1.31.

Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by $0.05. Equities research analysts expect that Gossamer Bio will post -3.49 EPS for the current year.

In other Gossamer Bio news, Director Faheem Hasnain acquired 96,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.36 per share, with a total value of $999,947.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Bryan Giraudo acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.01 per share, with a total value of $30,030.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 102,020 shares of company stock valued at $1,053,802. Corporate insiders own 23.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GOSS. Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. boosted its stake in Gossamer Bio by 25.5% during the second quarter. Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. now owns 7,420,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,473,000 after buying an additional 1,509,433 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in Gossamer Bio during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,576,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Gossamer Bio by 28.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,882,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,468,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069,894 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its position in Gossamer Bio by 213.4% during the second quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 1,494,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,430,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017,784 shares during the period. Finally, Artal Group S.A. raised its position in Gossamer Bio by 47.0% during the second quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 2,658,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,567,000 after purchasing an additional 850,000 shares during the period. 68.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Gossamer Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutics in the disease areas of immunology, inflammation, and oncology in the United States. It is developing GB001, an oral antagonist of prostaglandin D2 receptor 2, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of moderate-to-severe eosinophilic asthma; in Phase II clinical trial to treat patients with chronic rhinosinusitis both with and without nasal polyps; and in translational Phase 2 clinical trial in patients with chronic spontaneous urticarial.

