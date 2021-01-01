Sei Investments Co. Trims Position in Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO)

Sei Investments Co. cut its holdings in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO) by 31.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,251 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 14,661 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Agios Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,070,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 427.9% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,267 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $75,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 1,186.2% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,672 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,542 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 39.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,176 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $78,000. 79.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:AGIO opened at $43.33 on Friday. Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.77 and a 1 year high of $56.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $41.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.42. The company has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.79 and a beta of 1.81.

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.36) by ($0.07). Agios Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 170.65% and a negative return on equity of 57.63%. The firm had revenue of $34.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.12 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.81) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.75 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on AGIO shares. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $68.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. ValuEngine raised Agios Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $71.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $59.00 to $66.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.92.

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines in the field of cellular metabolism and adjacent areas of hematologic malignancies, solid tumors, and rare genetic diseases. The company offers TIBSOVO (ivosidenib), an oral targeted inhibitor for treating adult patients with relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (R/R AML), as well as to treat patients with newly diagnosed AML; and IDHIFA, an oral targeted inhibitor for patients with R/R AML and an isocitrate dehydrogenase 2 mutation.

