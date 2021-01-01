Sei Investments Co. Has $1.16 Million Holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

Sei Investments Co. decreased its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,027 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 727 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $1,164,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 57.1% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 253 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 35.6% during the 3rd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 278 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 530 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 595 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.91% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Stephen R. Wilson sold 460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.96, for a total value of $72,201.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:HII opened at $170.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $136.44 and a 1-year high of $279.71. The company has a market capitalization of $6.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.68 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $166.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $161.55.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The aerospace company reported $5.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.18 by $1.27. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 6.61% and a return on equity of 36.94%. The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.74 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 15.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 27th were issued a $1.14 dividend. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 25th. This is an increase from Huntington Ingalls Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s payout ratio is 32.55%.

HII has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $202.00 to $176.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $205.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors raised shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $199.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, December 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $200.64.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Company Profile

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in the designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships that include deck amphibious ships and transport dock ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

