Front Row Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

Front Row Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) by 293.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,844 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,074 shares during the period. Front Row Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $1,022,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 154.9% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $57,000. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, First PREMIER Bank purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $90,000.

Shares of IJK stock opened at $72.22 on Friday. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $36.37 and a 1 year high of $73.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $69.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.16.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

