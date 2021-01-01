Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Park Aerospace Corp. (NYSE:PKE)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Park Aerospace Corp. (NYSE:PKE) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 17,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $189,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PKE. Brandes Investment Partners LP acquired a new stake in Park Aerospace in the 3rd quarter worth $5,227,000. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC acquired a new stake in Park Aerospace in the 3rd quarter worth $877,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Park Aerospace by 159.4% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 71,351 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,462,000 after purchasing an additional 43,850 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Park Aerospace by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 311,110 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,466,000 after purchasing an additional 35,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Park Aerospace by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 299,664 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,272,000 after purchasing an additional 30,940 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Park Aerospace stock opened at $13.41 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.69. Park Aerospace Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.14 and a twelve month high of $18.06. The firm has a market cap of $273.31 million, a P/E ratio of 34.38 and a beta of 0.79.

Park Aerospace (NYSE:PKE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. Park Aerospace had a net margin of 14.66% and a return on equity of 5.88%. The business had revenue of $9.25 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 4th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 31st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%.

About Park Aerospace

Park Aerospace Corp. develops and manufactures solution and hot-melt advanced composite materials used to produce composite structures for the aerospace market. It offers advanced composite materials, including film adhesives and lightning strike materials that are used to produce primary and secondary structures for jet engines, large and regional transport aircrafts, military aircrafts, unmanned aerial vehicles, business jets, general aviation aircrafts, and rotary wing aircrafts.

