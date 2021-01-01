Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 3,780 GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 3,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GDRX. KG&L Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in GoodRx in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of GoodRx during the 3rd quarter worth $83,000. Community Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of GoodRx during the 3rd quarter worth $556,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of GoodRx during the 3rd quarter worth $111,000. Finally, Asset Management Corp IL ADV acquired a new position in shares of GoodRx during the 3rd quarter worth $357,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.24% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on GDRX. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of GoodRx from $55.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of GoodRx from $49.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of GoodRx from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. ValuEngine raised shares of GoodRx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of GoodRx in a report on Monday, October 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.54.

Shares of GoodRx stock opened at $40.34 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $41.86. GoodRx Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.51 and a fifty-two week high of $64.22. The company has a quick ratio of 19.63, a current ratio of 19.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $140.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.05 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that GoodRx Holdings, Inc. will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About GoodRx

GoodRx Holdings, Inc is a holding company. The company, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a prescription drug price comparison platform using data from local and mail-order pharmacies in the United States. It also provides pharmacy coupons to customers. The company offers generic and brand name pricing; alerts clients on manufacturer co-pay cards, pharmacy discounts, and state discount programs; and provides tips on slashing drug prices.

