Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Sells 1,067 Shares of Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 122,212 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 1,067 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Motorcar Parts of America were worth $1,902,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MPAA. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Motorcar Parts of America during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,230,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Motorcar Parts of America by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 38,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $671,000 after buying an additional 3,041 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Motorcar Parts of America by 529.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,769 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,488 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its stake in shares of Motorcar Parts of America by 44.2% during the 2nd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 9,151 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 2,805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Motorcar Parts of America by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,368,466 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $24,181,000 after buying an additional 110,233 shares in the last quarter. 88.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ MPAA opened at $19.62 on Friday. Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.43 and a 1 year high of $24.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $373.76 million, a PE ratio of 130.80 and a beta of 1.90. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.63.

Motorcar Parts of America (NASDAQ:MPAA) last posted its earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The auto parts company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.27. Motorcar Parts of America had a net margin of 0.59% and a return on equity of 10.44%. The business had revenue of $154.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.90 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

MPAA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Motorcar Parts of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. BidaskClub cut shares of Motorcar Parts of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Motorcar Parts of America presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.00.

In other Motorcar Parts of America news, Director Rudolph J. Borneo sold 2,171 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.91, for a total value of $45,395.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Motorcar Parts of America, Inc manufactures, remanufactures, and distributes heavy-duty truck, industrial, marine, and agricultural application replacement parts. The company offers rotating electrical products, including alternators and starters; wheel hub assemblies and bearings; brake-related products comprising brake calipers, brake boosters, and brake master cylinders; and diagnostics and other products, which consist of diagnostics systems and advanced power emulators that are used for development of electric vehicles and aerospace applications, as well as power electronic products for the development and production of electric vehicles and turbochargers.

