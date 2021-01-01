2,866 Shares in Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI) Bought by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $198,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NARI. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Inari Medical during the second quarter worth $41,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Inari Medical during the second quarter worth $51,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in Inari Medical during the second quarter worth $92,000. CNH Partners LLC bought a new stake in Inari Medical during the second quarter worth $242,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in Inari Medical during the second quarter worth $259,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Inari Medical alerts:

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NARI. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Inari Medical from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Inari Medical in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Inari Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Inari Medical from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Inari Medical from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Inari Medical currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.14.

NARI stock opened at $87.29 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.34. Inari Medical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.55 and a 52 week high of $88.75.

Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $38.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.53 million. The business’s revenue was up 172.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Inari Medical, Inc. will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

In other Inari Medical news, major shareholder Presidio Management Group X. Ll sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.38, for a total transaction of $1,327,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Gilde Healthcare Cooperatieve sold 265,768 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.53, for a total transaction of $21,402,297.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,647,943 shares of company stock worth $115,651,503 over the last 90 days.

Inari Medical Profile

Inari Medical, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, focuses on developing products to treat and transform the lives of patients suffering from venous diseases in the United States. It produces ClotTriever for treatment of deep vein thrombosis; and FlowTriever, a thrombectomy system for treatment of pulmonary embolism.

Read More: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NARI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI).

Receive News & Ratings for Inari Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inari Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.