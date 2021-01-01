Zacks: Analysts Expect Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.89 Billion

Analysts forecast that Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) will post sales of $2.89 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Sempra Energy’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.87 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.91 billion. Sempra Energy posted sales of $2.94 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Sempra Energy will report full-year sales of $10.72 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $9.98 billion to $11.10 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $11.32 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.45 billion to $12.03 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Sempra Energy.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. Sempra Energy had a return on equity of 11.47% and a net margin of 38.49%. Sempra Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.50 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently commented on SRE shares. BidaskClub cut shares of Sempra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $152.00 to $148.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $146.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $146.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Sempra Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $144.29.

NYSE:SRE opened at $127.41 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $36.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.77, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.69. Sempra Energy has a one year low of $88.00 and a one year high of $161.87. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $129.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $125.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Sempra Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Sempra Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $324,000. RNC Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Sempra Energy by 34.0% during the 3rd quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC now owns 233,973 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,693,000 after purchasing an additional 59,337 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in Sempra Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,419,000. Finally, Platform Technology Partners raised its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 3,016 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.97% of the company’s stock.

Sempra Energy operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and supplies natural gas. It provides electric services to a population of approximately 3.7 million and natural gas services to approximately 3.4 million of that population covering an area of 4,100 square miles.

