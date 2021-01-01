Coats Group plc (COA.L) (LON:COA) Stock Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $68.50

Coats Group plc (COA.L) (LON:COA) shares passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $68.50 and traded as low as $67.11. Coats Group plc (COA.L) shares last traded at $67.30, with a volume of 401,948 shares traded.

The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 68.50 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 59.36. The stock has a market capitalization of £973.19 million and a P/E ratio of 24.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.73.

In related news, insider David Gosnell bought 140,105 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 69 ($0.90) per share, with a total value of £96,672.45 ($126,303.17). Also, insider Jackie Callaway bought 75,078 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 66 ($0.86) per share, for a total transaction of £49,551.48 ($64,739.33).

Coats Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies industrial threads worldwide. It provides protective layers for cables/steel replacement composites under the Ultrabloc, Gotex ARG, Gotex FG, and Aptan brands; threads and yarns under the Neophil and Aptan XTRU brands; bedding quilting/tea bags under the Gral and Opti brands; and other technical applications for light/strong/flexible/threads under the Admiral FH, Prolene, and Magellan brands.

