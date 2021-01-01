Banco Santander, S.A. (BNC.L) (LON:BNC) Shares Pass Below 50-Day Moving Average of $228.64

Banco Santander, S.A. (BNC.L) (LON:BNC)’s stock price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $228.64 and traded as low as $221.69. Banco Santander, S.A. (BNC.L) shares last traded at $238.10, with a volume of 959,580 shares changing hands.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 228.64 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 186.85. The company has a market capitalization of £41.22 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.94.

About Banco Santander, S.A. (BNC.L) (LON:BNC)

Banco Santander, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and large companies worldwide. It offers demand and time deposits, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, auto finance, and personal loans; export and agency finance, trade and working capital solutions, syndicated corporate loans, and structured financing; debt capital markets and global markets services; insurance products; and debit and credit cards.

