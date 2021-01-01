Vanguard Mega Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:MGC) Stock Price Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $130.03

Vanguard Mega Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:MGC) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $130.03 and traded as high as $133.62. Vanguard Mega Cap Index Fund ETF Shares shares last traded at $133.45, with a volume of 93,290 shares trading hands.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,819,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,176,000 after acquiring an additional 327,652 shares during the last quarter. Global Endowment Management LP increased its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Global Endowment Management LP now owns 1,410,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,380,000 after acquiring an additional 115,200 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 402,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,041,000 after acquiring an additional 50,821 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 385,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,258,000 after acquiring an additional 14,888 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 334,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,063,000 after acquiring an additional 7,077 shares during the last quarter.

