Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FMCB) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $729.65

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FMCB)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $729.65 and traded as high as $770.00. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp shares last traded at $760.00, with a volume of 94 shares.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $729.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $718.97.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, January 1st will be issued a dividend of $14.75 per share. This represents a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 8th.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Farmers & Merchants Bank of Central California that provides a range of banking services to businesses and individuals primarily in the mid Central Valley of California. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market, time certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

