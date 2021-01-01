Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) Downgraded to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

KURA has been the subject of a number of other reports. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Kura Oncology from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Kura Oncology from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Kura Oncology from $44.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kura Oncology from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Kura Oncology from $22.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $37.82.

Shares of NASDAQ:KURA opened at $32.66 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.04 and a beta of 2.18. Kura Oncology has a 1-year low of $6.35 and a 1-year high of $43.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 15.15 and a current ratio of 15.15. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $37.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.51.

Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.03). On average, sell-side analysts expect that Kura Oncology will post -1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Troy Edward Wilson sold 261,692 shares of Kura Oncology stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.24, for a total transaction of $8,698,642.08. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 32,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,086,349.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Kathleen Ford sold 6,250 shares of Kura Oncology stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.43, for a total transaction of $246,437.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 6,250 shares in the company, valued at $246,437.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 268,042 shares of company stock worth $8,948,280 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KURA. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Kura Oncology by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,084,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,780,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270,477 shares in the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new position in Kura Oncology in the second quarter valued at about $14,555,000. Sofinnova Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kura Oncology in the second quarter worth about $9,959,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kura Oncology by 555.0% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 631,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,296,000 after acquiring an additional 535,271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kura Oncology by 23.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,670,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,531,000 after buying an additional 510,630 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.26% of the company’s stock.

Kura Oncology Company Profile

Kura Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer. Its pipeline consists of small molecule product candidates that target cancer. The company's lead product candidate is Tipifarnib, an orally bioavailable inhibitor of farnesyl transferase that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors, peripheral T-cell lymphomas, and other hematologic malignancies.

