Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB) Rating Lowered to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Compass Point upgraded Independent Bank from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Independent Bank in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Independent Bank from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. DA Davidson reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Independent Bank in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Independent Bank from $68.00 to $58.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $70.00.

Shares of NASDAQ INDB opened at $73.04 on Thursday. Independent Bank has a twelve month low of $49.25 and a twelve month high of $84.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $71.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.69. The company has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of 18.35 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The bank reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.18. Independent Bank had a return on equity of 7.97% and a net margin of 24.99%. The firm had revenue of $120.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.00 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Independent Bank will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 24th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. Independent Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.74%.

In other Independent Bank news, General Counsel Edward H. Seksay sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.50, for a total value of $68,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 13,048 shares in the company, valued at $893,788. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Eileen C. Miskell sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.49, for a total transaction of $58,792.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Independent Bank in the third quarter worth about $304,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in Independent Bank by 4.3% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 12,378 shares of the bank’s stock worth $648,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Independent Bank by 41.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 149,328 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,822,000 after buying an additional 43,978 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Independent Bank in the third quarter worth about $440,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Independent Bank by 152.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,997 shares of the bank’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 3,014 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.48% of the company’s stock.

About Independent Bank

Independent Bank Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Rockland Trust Company that provides commercial banking products and services to individuals and small-to-medium sized businesses primarily in Massachusetts. Its products and services include demand deposits and time certificates of deposit, as well as checking, money market, and savings accounts.

