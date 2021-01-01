TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) Downgraded to “Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on TTEC from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on TTEC from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $63.17.

Get TTEC alerts:

TTEC opened at $72.93 on Thursday. TTEC has a one year low of $26.28 and a one year high of $79.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 2.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $70.38 and its 200-day moving average is $57.35. The company has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a PE ratio of 34.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.65.

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The business services provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.36. TTEC had a return on equity of 26.60% and a net margin of 5.70%. The company had revenue of $492.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $448.99 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that TTEC will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 18th were given a dividend of $2.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 17th. TTEC’s payout ratio is 42.33%.

In related news, EVP Judi Hand sold 24,949 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $1,621,685.00. 61.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in TTEC in the third quarter valued at about $44,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of TTEC during the 2nd quarter worth about $57,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of TTEC during the 2nd quarter worth about $103,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TTEC during the 3rd quarter worth about $212,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of TTEC by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,908 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.69% of the company’s stock.

TTEC Company Profile

TTEC Holdings, Inc, a customer experience technology and services company, focuses on the design, implementation, and delivery of transformative customer experience for various brands. It operates through TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage segments. The TTEC Digital segments designs, builds, and delivers tech-enabled customer experience solutions through its professional services and suite of technology offerings to enabling and accelerating digital transformation for clients.

Further Reading: How to invest using market indexes

Receive News & Ratings for TTEC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TTEC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.