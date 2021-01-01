Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Acquires New Shares in Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 24,500 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Gladstone Investment by 160.0% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,600 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Gladstone Investment during the second quarter worth approximately $51,000. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of Gladstone Investment during the third quarter worth approximately $98,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Gladstone Investment by 11.1% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 12,379 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Gladstone Investment in the second quarter valued at approximately $353,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GAIN. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gladstone Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Gladstone Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.50.

Shares of GAIN stock opened at $10.09 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $335.04 million, a P/E ratio of -18.69 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.01 and its 200 day moving average is $9.60. Gladstone Investment Co. has a 12 month low of $6.43 and a 12 month high of $13.99.

Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The investment management company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $11.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.17 million. Gladstone Investment had a positive return on equity of 5.53% and a negative net margin of 34.86%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Gladstone Investment Co. will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 22nd. Gladstone Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.33%.

Gladstone Investment Corporation is a private equity fund specializing in lower middle market, acquisitions, mature stage, buyouts; recapitalizations; refinancing existing debt; senior debt securities such as senior loans, senior term loans, lines of credit, and senior notes; senior subordinated debt securities such as senior subordinated loans and senior subordinated notes; junior subordinated debt securities such as subordinated notes and mezzanine loans; limited liability company interests, and warrants or options.

