People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) Downgraded by BidaskClub to Sell

BidaskClub cut shares of People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on PBCT. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of People’s United Financial from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. ValuEngine raised shares of People’s United Financial from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. TheStreet raised shares of People’s United Financial from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of People’s United Financial from $13.50 to $12.50 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of People’s United Financial from $13.00 to $14.50 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $13.22.

Get People's United Financial alerts:

PBCT opened at $12.93 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.93 and a 200 day moving average of $11.46. People’s United Financial has a fifty-two week low of $9.37 and a fifty-two week high of $17.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92.

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $499.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $507.57 million. People’s United Financial had a net margin of 20.81% and a return on equity of 7.39%. People’s United Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that People’s United Financial will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PBCT. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in People’s United Financial by 121.2% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 8,014,826 shares of the bank’s stock worth $82,272,000 after purchasing an additional 4,391,343 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in People’s United Financial by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 53,714,005 shares of the bank’s stock worth $553,791,000 after purchasing an additional 3,062,042 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in People’s United Financial by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 7,949,224 shares of the bank’s stock worth $81,957,000 after purchasing an additional 736,796 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in People’s United Financial by 72.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,155,919 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,755,000 after purchasing an additional 483,734 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Management Corp VA purchased a new stake in People’s United Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,657,000. 73.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

People’s United Financial Company Profile

People's United Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for People's United Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Retail Banking.

Recommended Story: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for People's United Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for People's United Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.