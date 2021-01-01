Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in Silver Spike Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SSPK)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Silver Spike Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SSPK) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 22,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned 0.07% of Silver Spike Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC purchased a new position in Silver Spike Acquisition during the third quarter worth about $5,065,000. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in Silver Spike Acquisition by 99.4% during the second quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 150,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,520,000 after buying an additional 75,000 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in Silver Spike Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $516,000. Karpus Management Inc. boosted its stake in Silver Spike Acquisition by 43.7% during the third quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 914,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,264,000 after buying an additional 278,173 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorShares Investments LLC purchased a new position in Silver Spike Acquisition during the third quarter worth about $264,000. 63.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Polar Asset Management Partner sold 1,266,608 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.23, for a total transaction of $18,023,831.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of SSPK stock opened at $12.77 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.41. Silver Spike Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.51 and a 1-year high of $15.60.

About Silver Spike Acquisition

Silver Spike Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses operating in the cannabis industry. Silver Spike Acquisition Corp.

