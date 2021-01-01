Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Makes New $239,000 Investment in Daktronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAKT)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Daktronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAKT) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 60,400 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Daktronics during the third quarter worth about $38,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Daktronics by 290.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,211 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 7,594 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Daktronics during the third quarter worth approximately $46,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Daktronics during the third quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Daktronics by 67.0% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 16,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 6,780 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Daktronics alerts:

DAKT stock opened at $4.68 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.99. Daktronics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.69 and a fifty-two week high of $6.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $293.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -93.60 and a beta of 0.66.

Daktronics (NASDAQ:DAKT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.04. Daktronics had a negative net margin of 0.56% and a negative return on equity of 1.59%.

About Daktronics

Daktronics, Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells electronic display systems and related products worldwide. It operates in five segments: Commercial, Live Events, High School Park and Recreation, Transportation, and International. The company offers video display systems, such as displays to show various levels of video, graphics, and animation; indoor and outdoor LED video displays, including centerhung, landmark, ribbon board, and corporate office entrance displays, as well as video walls and hanging banners; mobile and modular display systems; architectural lighting and display products; indoor and outdoor scoreboards for various sports, digit displays, scoring and timing controllers, statistics software, and other related products; and timing systems for sports events primarily aquatics and track competitions, as well as swimming touchpads, race start systems, and relay take-off platforms.

Featured Story: What is Put Option Volume?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DAKT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Daktronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAKT).

Receive News & Ratings for Daktronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daktronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.