Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of COLB. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its holdings in Columbia Banking System by 0.7% in the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 121,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,889,000 after buying an additional 867 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in Columbia Banking System by 2.4% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 50,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,439,000 after acquiring an additional 1,169 shares during the last quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Columbia Banking System by 6.8% in the second quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 18,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $536,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Columbia Banking System by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 162,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,869,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Columbia Banking System by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $483,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Columbia Banking System stock opened at $35.90 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $34.02 and a 200 day moving average of $29.13. The firm has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.04 and a beta of 0.96. Columbia Banking System, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.11 and a 1 year high of $41.01.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.21. Columbia Banking System had a net margin of 22.90% and a return on equity of 6.35%. The business had revenue of $147.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.25 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Columbia Banking System, Inc. will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

COLB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Columbia Banking System from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Columbia Banking System in a research report on Friday, September 18th. ValuEngine raised shares of Columbia Banking System from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Columbia Banking System from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Columbia Banking System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Columbia Banking System currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.00.

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Columbia State Bank that provides a range of banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in Washington, Oregon, and Idaho. It offers personal banking products and services, including non-interest and interest-bearing checking, saving, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; home mortgages for purchases and refinances, home equity loans and lines of credit, and personal loans; debit and credit cards; and digital banking services.

