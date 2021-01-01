Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an underweight rating and issued a $15.00 price objective (up previously from $12.00) on shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $13.00.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers stock opened at $19.23 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $298.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.05 and a beta of 2.40. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers has a 52 week low of $4.04 and a 52 week high of $37.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.52.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.36) by $1.17. The company had revenue of $200.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $206.20 million. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers had a negative net margin of 22.56% and a negative return on equity of 52.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.24) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Red Robin Gourmet Burgers will post -11.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 389.6% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,766 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,201 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 1,559.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,953 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,775 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 393.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,538 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 2,821 shares during the period. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in the third quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 33.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,838 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,454 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.90% of the company’s stock.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Company Profile

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises full-service and casual-dining restaurants. The company's restaurants primarily offer burgers; various appetizers, salads, soups, seafood, and other entrees; and desserts, milkshakes, alcoholic and non-alcoholic specialty drinks, cocktails, wine, and beers.

