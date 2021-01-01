Tudor Pickering Raises Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) Price Target to $49.00

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) had its price objective boosted by Tudor Pickering from $43.00 to $49.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on MEOH. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Methanex from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Tudor Pickering & Holt lifted their price target on shares of Methanex from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Tuesday. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Methanex from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a sector outperform rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a buy rating and issued a $48.00 target price (up previously from $35.00) on shares of Methanex in a research note on Sunday, November 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Methanex from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Methanex presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $37.15.

Shares of NASDAQ MEOH opened at $46.08 on Tuesday. Methanex has a 1 year low of $9.00 and a 1 year high of $47.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $42.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.77. The firm has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.59 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.91.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($1.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.94) by ($0.09). Methanex had a negative return on equity of 7.82% and a negative net margin of 4.84%. The firm had revenue of $581.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $442.00 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Methanex will post -1.91 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Methanex by 37.7% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,871 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 786 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Methanex in the 3rd quarter valued at about $109,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Methanex in the 3rd quarter valued at about $120,000. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Methanex in the 3rd quarter valued at about $232,000. Finally, Astoria Strategic Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Methanex in the 3rd quarter valued at about $255,000. 52.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Methanex

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. It also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, the company owns and leases storage and terminal facilities. It owns and manages a fleet of approximately 30 ocean-going vessels.

