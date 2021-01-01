Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT) Shares Sold by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. trimmed its holdings in Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT) by 31.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,320 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 12,730 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.08% of Liquidity Services worth $211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Liquidity Services by 58.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,951 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,827 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Liquidity Services by 360.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,805 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 5,326 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in Liquidity Services during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in Liquidity Services during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $90,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in Liquidity Services during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $111,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Liquidity Services alerts:

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Liquidity Services from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. BidaskClub cut shares of Liquidity Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Liquidity Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, December 12th.

In other Liquidity Services news, CEO William P. Angrick III acquired 49,194 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.91 per share, for a total transaction of $389,124.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 21.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LQDT opened at $15.91 on Friday. Liquidity Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.01 and a 1-year high of $19.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $543.31 million, a PE ratio of -144.64 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.55 and its 200-day moving average is $8.55.

Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 7th. The business services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.21. Liquidity Services had a positive return on equity of 2.17% and a negative net margin of 1.83%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Liquidity Services, Inc. will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Liquidity Services Profile

Liquidity Services, Inc provides e-commerce marketplace that enable buyers and sellers to transact in an automated environment. The company's marketplaces include liquidation.com that enable corporations to sell surplus and salvage consumer goods and retail capital assets; govdeals.com provides self-directed service solutions in which sellers list their own assets that enables local and state government entities, and commercial businesses located in the United States and Canada to sell surplus and salvage assets, as well as offers asset sales and marketing services; and AllSurplus.com, a centralized marketplace that connects global buyer base with assets from across the network of legacy marketplaces in a single destination, as well as also serves as heavy equipment vertical.

Recommended Story: What is the 52-week high/low?



Receive News & Ratings for Liquidity Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liquidity Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.