Opportunities Fund Lp Se Viex Sells 1,550,000 Shares of Immersion Co. (NASDAQ:IMMR) Stock

Immersion Co. (NASDAQ:IMMR) insider Opportunities Fund Lp Se Viex sold 1,550,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.80, for a total value of $15,190,000.00.

Shares of IMMR opened at $11.29 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $304.12 million, a PE ratio of -225.80, a PEG ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 1.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.56. Immersion Co. has a 1 year low of $4.23 and a 1 year high of $13.67.

Immersion (NASDAQ:IMMR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The software maker reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $7.60 million for the quarter. Immersion had a positive return on equity of 0.24% and a negative net margin of 5.51%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Immersion Co. will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Immersion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Colliers Securities lifted their price target on Immersion from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Immersion currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.75.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Immersion by 82.5% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 63,600 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 28,750 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in shares of Immersion by 3.5% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 251,214 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,565,000 after purchasing an additional 8,500 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Immersion by 294.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 258,431 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,610,000 after purchasing an additional 192,941 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Immersion in the second quarter valued at $1,379,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Immersion in the third quarter valued at $375,000. Institutional investors own 73.67% of the company’s stock.

About Immersion

Immersion Corporation creates, designs, develops, and licenses haptic technologies in North America, Europe, and Asia. Its technologies allow people to use their sense of touch to engage with various digital products. The company offers technology licenses, patent licenses, and combined licenses. It also provides software development kits, which consist of design tools, integration software, and effect libraries that allow for the design, encoding, and playback of tactile effects in content.

