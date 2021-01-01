Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Director Sells $97,665,750.00 in Stock

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Director Steven Schuurman sold 675,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.69, for a total transaction of $97,665,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NYSE ESTC opened at $146.13 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -97.42 and a beta of 1.13. Elastic has a one year low of $39.01 and a one year high of $159.95. The business’s fifty day moving average is $131.78 and its 200-day moving average is $108.54.

Get Elastic alerts:

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $144.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.48 million. Elastic had a negative return on equity of 22.51% and a negative net margin of 24.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.22) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Elastic will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price objective on shares of Elastic from $156.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. BidaskClub cut Elastic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Elastic from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Elastic from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Elastic in a report on Thursday, September 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $137.13.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ESTC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Elastic in the 1st quarter worth about $13,435,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Elastic by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 93,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,246,000 after buying an additional 6,873 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Elastic during the 2nd quarter valued at about $750,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Elastic by 27.2% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after buying an additional 1,151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Elastic by 34.1% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. 69.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Elastic

Elastic N.V., a search company, delivers technology that enables users to search through structured and unstructured data for a range of consumer and enterprise applications. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization.

Recommended Story: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Elastic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elastic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.