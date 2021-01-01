Opportunities Fund Lp Se Viex Sells 1,550,000 Shares of Immersion Co. (NASDAQ:IMMR) Stock

Immersion Co. (NASDAQ:IMMR) insider Opportunities Fund Lp Se Viex sold 1,550,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.80, for a total value of $15,190,000.00.

Shares of NASDAQ IMMR opened at $11.29 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $304.12 million, a PE ratio of -225.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 1.92. Immersion Co. has a fifty-two week low of $4.23 and a fifty-two week high of $13.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.68 and a 200-day moving average of $7.56.

Immersion (NASDAQ:IMMR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The software maker reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.06. Immersion had a positive return on equity of 0.24% and a negative net margin of 5.51%. The business had revenue of $7.60 million during the quarter. Analysts predict that Immersion Co. will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IMMR. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Immersion by 82.5% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 63,600 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $396,000 after buying an additional 28,750 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new position in Immersion during the second quarter worth about $77,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Immersion by 294.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 258,431 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,610,000 after buying an additional 192,941 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Immersion during the second quarter worth about $1,379,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Immersion by 292.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 34,052 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 25,379 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.67% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on IMMR shares. Colliers Securities lifted their price target on Immersion from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Immersion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.75.

Immersion Company Profile

Immersion Corporation creates, designs, develops, and licenses haptic technologies in North America, Europe, and Asia. Its technologies allow people to use their sense of touch to engage with various digital products. The company offers technology licenses, patent licenses, and combined licenses. It also provides software development kits, which consist of design tools, integration software, and effect libraries that allow for the design, encoding, and playback of tactile effects in content.

