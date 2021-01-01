California State Teachers Retirement System Buys 9,754 Shares of Business First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFST)

California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Business First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFST) by 50.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 29,191 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,754 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Business First Bancshares were worth $438,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Business First Bancshares by 37.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 962,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,433,000 after acquiring an additional 261,267 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Business First Bancshares by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 236,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,542,000 after buying an additional 20,201 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Business First Bancshares by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 96,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,449,000 after buying an additional 16,361 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Business First Bancshares in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,458,000. Finally, Mendon Capital Advisors Corp grew its position in Business First Bancshares by 121.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp now owns 70,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after purchasing an additional 38,662 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Business First Bancshares alerts:

BFST opened at $20.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $420.78 million, a P/E ratio of 15.31 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.26. Business First Bancshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.17 and a 52-week high of $26.64.

Business First Bancshares (NASDAQ:BFST) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $41.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.28 million. Business First Bancshares had a net margin of 14.98% and a return on equity of 8.71%. Research analysts forecast that Business First Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BFST has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Business First Bancshares from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. BidaskClub raised shares of Business First Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Business First Bancshares from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.50.

Business First Bancshares Company Profile

Business First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for b1BANK that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit products and services, including a range of checking, demand, money market, time, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and remote deposit capture and direct deposit services.

Featured Story: What are the economic characteristics of a bear market?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BFST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Business First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFST).

Receive News & Ratings for Business First Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Business First Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.