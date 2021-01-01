California State Teachers Retirement System Raises Stock Holdings in American Superconductor Co. (NASDAQ:AMSC)

California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in American Superconductor Co. (NASDAQ:AMSC) by 7.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,300 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,209 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.12% of American Superconductor worth $482,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in American Superconductor in the third quarter valued at about $375,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in American Superconductor during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,186,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in American Superconductor by 44.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,939 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 7,657 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in American Superconductor by 251.8% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 258,550 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,744,000 after buying an additional 185,049 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TFC Financial Management acquired a new stake in American Superconductor during the third quarter valued at approximately $327,000. 41.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get American Superconductor alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut American Superconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Craig Hallum increased their price target on American Superconductor from $15.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. BidaskClub cut American Superconductor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of American Superconductor in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Roth Capital increased their price target on American Superconductor from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.40.

In other news, CFO John W. Kosiba, Jr. sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.28, for a total transaction of $482,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AMSC opened at $23.42 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.81. The firm has a market cap of $646.46 million, a P/E ratio of -24.65 and a beta of 1.15. American Superconductor Co. has a 1 year low of $4.40 and a 1 year high of $26.43.

American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The technology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $21.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.00 million. American Superconductor had a negative return on equity of 27.88% and a negative net margin of 25.34%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.07) EPS. On average, analysts predict that American Superconductor Co. will post -0.75 EPS for the current year.

About American Superconductor

American Superconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides megawatt-scale power resiliency solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Wind and Grid. The Wind segment designs wind turbine systems and licenses these designs to third parties under the Windtec Solutions brand.

Further Reading: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Superconductor Co. (NASDAQ:AMSC).

Receive News & Ratings for American Superconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Superconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.