California State Teachers Retirement System Grows Stock Holdings in Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC)

California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) by 4.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,624 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 441 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.14% of Cambridge Bancorp worth $512,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in Cambridge Bancorp by 0.3% during the third quarter. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. now owns 115,871 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,160,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Cambridge Bancorp by 2.1% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 14,415 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $766,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its holdings in shares of Cambridge Bancorp by 4.8% in the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 8,800 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Cambridge Bancorp by 28.5% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,293 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Cambridge Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. 40.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CATC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cambridge Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Cambridge Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 25th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Cambridge Bancorp from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 28th. DA Davidson raised shares of Cambridge Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on shares of Cambridge Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:CATC opened at $69.75 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $70.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Cambridge Bancorp has a 12-month low of $44.20 and a 12-month high of $80.25. The company has a market cap of $483.23 million, a P/E ratio of 15.89 and a beta of 0.52.

Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The bank reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.48. Cambridge Bancorp had a net margin of 16.43% and a return on equity of 11.02%. The business had revenue of $45.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.69 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cambridge Bancorp will post 6.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Martin B. Millane sold 407 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $28,490.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,028,090. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Martin B. Millane sold 1,211 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $84,770.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,687 shares in the company, valued at $1,028,090. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.58% of the company’s stock.

Cambridge Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Cambridge Trust Company that provides commercial and consumer banking, and investment management and trust services. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, individual retirement accounts, and time and demand deposits.

