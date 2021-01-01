XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) Shares Sold by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lowered its position in shares of XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) by 4.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 91,080 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 4,640 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned approximately 0.10% of XPO Logistics worth $7,712,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of XPO Logistics by 54.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,622,887 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $357,117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,634,711 shares in the last quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of XPO Logistics during the second quarter worth about $26,841,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in XPO Logistics by 164.6% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 546,349 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $42,206,000 after buying an additional 339,832 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT acquired a new position in XPO Logistics during the third quarter worth about $18,138,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics by 1,008.8% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 183,547 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $15,539,000 after purchasing an additional 166,994 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.94% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on XPO shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of XPO Logistics from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of XPO Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $139.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, December 19th. ValuEngine lowered shares of XPO Logistics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Truist raised their price target on shares of XPO Logistics from $92.00 to $118.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of XPO Logistics from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.64.

NYSE XPO opened at $119.20 on Friday. XPO Logistics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.47 and a 12 month high of $123.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 145.37, a PEG ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 2.33. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $113.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The transportation company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.46. XPO Logistics had a return on equity of 9.11% and a net margin of 0.82%. The company had revenue of $4.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that XPO Logistics, Inc. will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

XPO Logistics Company Profile

XPO Logistics, Inc provides supply chain solutions in North America, France, the United Kingdom, Spain, Poland, Romania, Italy, Portugal, Slovakia, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment offers freight brokerage services comprising truck brokerage, intermodal, drayage, and expedite services; last mile services, primarily asset-light; density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental less-than-truckload freight services; full truckload services for transactional transportation of packaged goods, high cube products, and bulk goods; logistics services for domestic, cross-border, and international shipments; and managed transportation services.

