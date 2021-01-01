Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Has $8.35 Million Holdings in Loews Co. (NYSE:L)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Loews Co. (NYSE:L) by 0.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 240,285 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,914 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Loews were worth $8,349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in L. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Loews by 108.6% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 13,558 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $465,000 after acquiring an additional 7,058 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in Loews by 68.8% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 19,294 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $662,000 after acquiring an additional 7,867 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in Loews by 41.7% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 41,503 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,423,000 after acquiring an additional 12,222 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its stake in Loews by 5.0% in the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 133,372 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,573,000 after acquiring an additional 6,310 shares during the period. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new stake in Loews in the second quarter valued at approximately $462,000. 56.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of L opened at $45.02 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.37 billion, a PE ratio of -11.46 and a beta of 0.88. Loews Co. has a 1 year low of $27.33 and a 1 year high of $56.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $43.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.66.

Loews (NYSE:L) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter. Loews had a positive return on equity of 3.16% and a negative net margin of 8.71%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 25th were issued a $0.0625 dividend. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 24th.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on L shares. TheStreet raised Loews from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. BMO Capital Markets cut Loews to a “market perform” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.67.

Loews Profile

Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: CNA Financial Corporation; Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc; Boardwalk Pipeline Partners, LP; Loews Hotels Holding Corporation; and Corporate segments. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability coverages and products; and surety and fidelity bonds.

