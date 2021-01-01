Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) Downgraded to “Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

PANW has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. ValuEngine cut shares of Palo Alto Networks from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $299.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $350.00 to $423.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $313.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Palo Alto Networks has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $318.71.

Shares of PANW stock opened at $355.39 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $33.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -129.23 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $312.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $261.38. Palo Alto Networks has a one year low of $125.47 and a one year high of $375.00.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The network technology company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $946.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $920.73 million. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 7.83% and a negative return on equity of 9.61%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 40,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.97, for a total value of $11,798,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 87,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,766,809.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Amit K. Singh sold 1,378 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.88, for a total transaction of $341,578.64. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 103,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,689,539.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 111,634 shares of company stock valued at $31,901,933 in the last quarter. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,347,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 46.6% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 129 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives increased its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 1,075.0% during the 3rd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 188 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.50% of the company’s stock.

About Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

