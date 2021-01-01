Surgalign (NASDAQ:SRGA) Upgraded to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Surgalign (NASDAQ:SRGA) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

SRGA has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Surgalign from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on Surgalign from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on Surgalign in a research report on Monday, November 30th. They set a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SRGA opened at $2.19 on Thursday. Surgalign has a 1-year low of $1.46 and a 1-year high of $5.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.36. The company has a market capitalization of $178.26 million, a P/E ratio of -0.62 and a beta of 1.89.

Surgalign (NASDAQ:SRGA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $27.93 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Surgalign will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Surgalign during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $338,000. Krensavage Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Surgalign during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $11,315,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in Surgalign during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Surgalign during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Surgalign during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $506,000. 60.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Surgalign Company Profile

Surgalign Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes biologic, metal, and synthetic implants worldwide. It offers coflex interlaminar stabilization device, an implant for the treatment of moderate to severe lumbar spinal stenosis in conjunction with decompression; SImmetry sacroiliac joint fusion system, which decreases in opioid use, pain, and disability; and Fortilink IBF system with TETRAfuse ?3D technology.

