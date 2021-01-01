United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) Lowered to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on UPS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded United Parcel Service from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $177.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on United Parcel Service from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. KeyCorp raised their target price on United Parcel Service from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Berenberg Bank set a $130.00 target price on United Parcel Service and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $152.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $159.13.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

Shares of NYSE UPS opened at $168.40 on Thursday. United Parcel Service has a 12-month low of $82.00 and a 12-month high of $178.01. The company has a market cap of $145.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $168.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $152.81.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.42. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 156.85% and a net margin of 5.66%. The firm had revenue of $21.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.07 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that United Parcel Service will post 6.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th were paid a dividend of $1.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.65%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UPS. NovaPoint Capital LLC lifted its stake in United Parcel Service by 1.9% in the third quarter. NovaPoint Capital LLC now owns 3,247 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $541,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.8% in the third quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 2,290 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Aries Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 3.5% in the third quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 1,931 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.4% in the third quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 17,846 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,974,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.9% in the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 2,442 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.67% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Featured Story: Municipal Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.