Waters (NYSE:WAT) Downgraded by BidaskClub to “Hold”

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Waters (NYSE:WAT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on WAT. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Waters from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Waters in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a neutral rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. Cleveland Research raised Waters from an underperform rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. KeyCorp began coverage on Waters in a report on Monday, November 9th. They set a sector weight rating and a $235.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised Waters from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $208.23.

WAT stock opened at $247.42 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $237.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $213.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.35 billion, a PE ratio of 30.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 0.97. Waters has a 1 year low of $154.39 and a 1 year high of $252.67.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $593.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $547.15 million. Waters had a negative return on equity of 349.31% and a net margin of 22.61%. Equities research analysts forecast that Waters will post 7.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Michael J. Berendt sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.10, for a total transaction of $920,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,977,307.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Sherry Buck sold 17,499 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.62, for a total transaction of $3,878,128.38. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,702,554.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,098 shares of company stock valued at $5,630,343 over the last quarter. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WAT. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in Waters by 110.0% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 168 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Waters during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Perpetual Ltd purchased a new stake in Waters during the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Waters during the 3rd quarter worth $89,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Waters by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 482 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. 91.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Waters Company Profile

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

