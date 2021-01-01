Alliant Energy Co. (NYSE:LNT) Shares Sold by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can trimmed its position in Alliant Energy Co. (NYSE:LNT) by 3.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 128,566 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,068 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned approximately 0.05% of Alliant Energy worth $6,642,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Alliant Energy by 6.7% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,294,916 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $221,833,000 after purchasing an additional 268,066 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in Alliant Energy by 5.2% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 3,747,845 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $179,297,000 after purchasing an additional 184,310 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its position in Alliant Energy by 956.9% in the third quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 2,304,567 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $119,031,000 after purchasing an additional 2,086,510 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,076,284 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $107,240,000 after acquiring an additional 18,257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Energy Income Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 1,751,465 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $90,464,000 after acquiring an additional 323,782 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.12% of the company’s stock.

Alliant Energy stock opened at $51.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $12.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.70, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.18. Alliant Energy Co. has a one year low of $37.66 and a one year high of $60.28. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $52.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.54.

Alliant Energy (NYSE:LNT) last posted its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $920.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $902.77 million. Alliant Energy had a net margin of 15.09% and a return on equity of 11.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays increased their price objective on Alliant Energy from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. BidaskClub downgraded Alliant Energy from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alliant Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Alliant Energy from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Alliant Energy in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.17.

About Alliant Energy

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the Midwest region of the United States. It operates through three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

