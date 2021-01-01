Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Boosts Holdings in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) by 82.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 15,636 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,049 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in The Trade Desk were worth $8,103,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Trade Desk by 273.6% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 21,256 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,027,000 after acquiring an additional 15,567 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its stake in The Trade Desk by 2.5% in the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 2,199 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in The Trade Desk by 10.0% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 6,844 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,551,000 after buying an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. purchased a new stake in The Trade Desk in the third quarter valued at about $227,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in The Trade Desk in the second quarter valued at about $1,362,000. 71.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TTD opened at $801.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 322.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.52 and a beta of 2.44. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $867.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $585.89. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a twelve month low of $136.00 and a twelve month high of $972.80.

The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.82. The business had revenue of $216.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.30 million. The Trade Desk had a return on equity of 18.10% and a net margin of 17.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TTD shares. BidaskClub raised The Trade Desk from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 3rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on The Trade Desk from $510.00 to $760.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on The Trade Desk in a research note on Monday, September 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $580.00 price objective for the company. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on The Trade Desk from $510.00 to $760.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on The Trade Desk from $510.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The Trade Desk currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $597.37.

In related news, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 186 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $753.43, for a total value of $140,137.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,952 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,292,725.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Susan Vobejda sold 1,240 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $571.54, for a total value of $708,709.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 36,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,680,031.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 38,962 shares of company stock valued at $31,962,718. 13.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns in various advertising formats, including display, video, audio, native and social, and on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.

