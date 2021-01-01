Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Has $7.92 Million Holdings in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) by 3.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 72,562 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,355 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned approximately 0.08% of Packaging Co. of America worth $7,917,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PKG. AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 30.6% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 384 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 5,728 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $624,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. lifted its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 13,247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,398,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The lifted its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 7,948 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $867,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 8,027 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $874,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. 89.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Packaging Co. of America alerts:

In other news, VP Thomas A. Hassfurther sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.02, for a total value of $244,040.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 162,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,803,113.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Bruce A. Ridley sold 2,516 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.64, for a total value of $295,982.24. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,674 shares in the company, valued at $1,843,889.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 48,516 shares of company stock valued at $6,194,032 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

PKG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Packaging Co. of America from $93.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. BMO Capital Markets raised Packaging Co. of America from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $102.00 to $134.00 in a report on Monday, October 12th. BidaskClub raised Packaging Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. KeyCorp raised Packaging Co. of America from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Packaging Co. of America from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.89.

Shares of PKG stock opened at $137.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 3.89. Packaging Co. of America has a fifty-two week low of $71.05 and a fifty-two week high of $138.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $133.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $112.42. The company has a market capitalization of $13.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.54, a PEG ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 1.12.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.16. Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 19.99% and a net margin of 7.65%. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Packaging Co. of America will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Packaging Co. of America Company Profile

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

Featured Article: What are CEFs?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PKG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG).

Receive News & Ratings for Packaging Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Packaging Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.