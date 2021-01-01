FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Rating Reiterated by DZ Bank

FedEx (NYSE:FDX)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at DZ Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on FedEx from $220.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. ValuEngine cut FedEx from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $243.00 to $318.00 in a report on Monday, September 28th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on FedEx from $300.00 to $365.00 in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $312.00.

Shares of FDX stock opened at $259.62 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $68.82 billion, a PE ratio of 28.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $281.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $229.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. FedEx has a 52-week low of $88.69 and a 52-week high of $305.66.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The shipping service provider reported $4.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.01 by $0.82. The company had revenue of $20.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.45 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 18.65% and a net margin of 3.28%. FedEx’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.51 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that FedEx will post 17.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Jill Brannon sold 3,795 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.00, for a total value of $1,100,550.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,306 shares in the company, valued at $2,698,740. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joshua Cooper Ramo sold 13,461 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.70, for a total value of $3,536,204.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,353 shares in the company, valued at $2,194,333.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 61,791 shares of company stock worth $16,637,997 over the last 90 days. 8.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx in the third quarter valued at $462,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx in the third quarter valued at $111,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of FedEx by 12.4% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 21,439 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $5,392,000 after acquiring an additional 2,360 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx in the third quarter valued at $3,020,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its stake in shares of FedEx by 172.0% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 60,618 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $15,247,000 after acquiring an additional 38,335 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. Its FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment offers business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

