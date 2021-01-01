InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG) Shares Sold by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC cut its stake in InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG) by 47.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,896 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,885 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in InterContinental Hotels Group were worth $467,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in InterContinental Hotels Group by 30.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 199,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,391,000 after purchasing an additional 46,929 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in InterContinental Hotels Group by 128.8% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 2,065 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in InterContinental Hotels Group by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in InterContinental Hotels Group by 128.7% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 40,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,793,000 after purchasing an additional 22,743 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in InterContinental Hotels Group by 37.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 222,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,891,000 after purchasing an additional 60,891 shares during the last quarter. 3.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE IHG opened at $65.12 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.89 billion, a PE ratio of 21.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 101.33 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $62.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.71. InterContinental Hotels Group PLC has a 12-month low of $25.39 and a 12-month high of $69.04.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on IHG. ValuEngine upgraded shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Bank of America downgraded shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.00.

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC owns, manages, franchises, and leases hotels in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Greater China. The company operates hotels, resorts, restaurants, and spas under the InterContinental Hotels & Resorts, Regent, Six Senses, Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants, Hotel Indigo, EVEN HOTELS, HUALUXE, Crowne Plaza, Voco, Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, avid, Staybridge Suites, Atwell Suites, and Candlewood Suites brand names.

