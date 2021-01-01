Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Lowers Holdings in Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC decreased its position in Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) by 94.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,301 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 97,706 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Thomson Reuters were worth $423,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Thomson Reuters during the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Thomson Reuters by 123.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 553 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora raised its stake in Thomson Reuters by 44.4% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 589 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its stake in Thomson Reuters by 267.4% in the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,139 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 829 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Thomson Reuters in the 2nd quarter valued at about $107,000. 20.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TRI. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Thomson Reuters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. TD Securities increased their target price on Thomson Reuters from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Thomson Reuters from $106.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Thomson Reuters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Thomson Reuters currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.45.

Shares of NYSE TRI opened at $81.89 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business’s 50 day moving average is $80.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.63. The company has a market cap of $40.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.50. Thomson Reuters Co. has a 12 month low of $52.23 and a 12 month high of $89.55.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 8th. The business services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Thomson Reuters had a return on equity of 8.49% and a net margin of 27.01%. Thomson Reuters’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Thomson Reuters Co. will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 19th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 18th. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio is presently 117.83%.

Thomson Reuters Company Profile

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides news and business information services to professionals in the United States, Other Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia- Pacific. It operates through five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print.

