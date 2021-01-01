Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Sells 4,034 Shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lessened its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) by 47.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,034 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle were worth $432,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in Jones Lang LaSalle during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Jones Lang LaSalle during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in Jones Lang LaSalle during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $112,000. WoodTrust Financial Corp bought a new stake in Jones Lang LaSalle during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $258,000. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the 2nd quarter valued at $281,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on JLL. ValuEngine raised shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. TheStreet raised shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $144.00 to $139.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $169.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $132.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Jones Lang LaSalle has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $145.40.

JLL opened at $148.37 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $142.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $113.54. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a 1-year low of $78.29 and a 1-year high of $178.55. The company has a market cap of $7.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.23, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.47.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $1.74. Jones Lang LaSalle had a net margin of 2.49% and a return on equity of 10.70%. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 7.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jones Lang LaSalle Company Profile

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides commercial real estate and investment management services worldwide. The company offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing and tenant representation services; and capital market services, such as debt placement, loan sales, equity placement, loan servicing, funds advisory, merger and acquisition, corporate advisory, and investment sales and acquisitions services.

