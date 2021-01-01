Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Acquires 2,069 Shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA) by 196.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,123 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,069 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $443,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 15,784.2% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,732,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,456,000 after purchasing an additional 1,721,262 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,043,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,543,000 after purchasing an additional 78,308 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 943,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,341,000 after purchasing an additional 6,222 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 489,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,476,000 after purchasing an additional 11,873 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Freshford Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 54.1% in the 3rd quarter. Freshford Capital Management LLC now owns 456,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,729,000 after purchasing an additional 160,275 shares during the last quarter. 11.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ LBRDA opened at $157.58 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $157.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $141.62. The company has a market cap of $28.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 128.11 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 24.63, a current ratio of 24.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 12-month low of $80.14 and a 12-month high of $162.26.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDA) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.32). Liberty Broadband had a net margin of 1,375.63% and a return on equity of 2.12%. The business had revenue of $4.22 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.4375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th.

In other Liberty Broadband news, Director John C. Malone sold 145,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.45, for a total transaction of $23,290,922.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,311,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $370,860,600.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 6.32% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LBRDA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Liberty Broadband from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $181.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, December 18th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Liberty Broadband from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Finally, Pivotal Research upped their price target on shares of Liberty Broadband from $193.00 to $211.00 in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.25.

Liberty Broadband Company Profile

Liberty Broadband Corporation, a cable operator, provides video, Internet, and voice services to residential, and small and medium business customers in the United States. The company operates through Skyhook and Charter segments. The Skyhook segment offers Precision Location Solution, a location determination service for mobile device makers, wireless carriers, and asset tracking platforms to understand the precise geographic location and movement of mobile devices, as well as for enhancing the location determination capabilities of a hybrid location system.

