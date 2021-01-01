Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Increases Position in NextCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXTC)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of NextCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXTC) by 177.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 51,259 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 32,770 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned about 0.19% of NextCure worth $451,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of NextCure by 13.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,228,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,813,000 after buying an additional 142,951 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of NextCure by 222.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,068,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,401,000 after acquiring an additional 736,838 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of NextCure by 263.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 127,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after acquiring an additional 92,443 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NextCure during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,394,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of NextCure by 14.2% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 88,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $781,000 after acquiring an additional 11,018 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.13% of the company’s stock.

Get NextCure alerts:

NXTC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of NextCure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NextCure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.00.

Shares of NXTC stock opened at $10.90 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.71. The company has a market cap of $300.33 million, a PE ratio of -9.65 and a beta of -0.42. The company has a current ratio of 51.73, a quick ratio of 51.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. NextCure, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.91 and a 12-month high of $61.00.

NextCure (NASDAQ:NXTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by ($0.02). NextCure had a negative return on equity of 10.00% and a negative net margin of 65.22%. On average, equities analysts forecast that NextCure, Inc. will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

NextCure Profile

NextCure, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering and developing novel immunomedicines to treat cancer and other immune-related diseases by restoring normal immune function. Its lead product candidate is NC318, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of advanced or metastatic solid tumors.

Further Reading: Preferred Stock

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NXTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXTC).

Receive News & Ratings for NextCure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextCure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.