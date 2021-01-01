BidaskClub Lowers GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) to Sell

BidaskClub lowered shares of GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on GDDY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded GoDaddy from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Wedbush restated a buy rating on shares of GoDaddy in a report on Friday, September 18th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on GoDaddy from $83.00 to $92.00 in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on GoDaddy from $86.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on GoDaddy from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $92.87.

Shares of NYSE:GDDY opened at $82.95 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.76, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.85, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.90. GoDaddy has a 52-week low of $40.25 and a 52-week high of $91.81.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.07. GoDaddy had a positive return on equity of 94.14% and a negative net margin of 15.67%. The firm had revenue of $844.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $835.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that GoDaddy will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other GoDaddy news, CAO Nick Daddario sold 535 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.48, for a total transaction of $39,311.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,621 shares in the company, valued at $413,031.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Nima Kelly sold 7,197 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $647,730.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 67,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,091,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 139,130 shares of company stock worth $10,848,464 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of GoDaddy in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of GoDaddy in the third quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its position in GoDaddy by 19.8% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,021 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in GoDaddy by 43.6% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,414 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in GoDaddy by 466.9% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,296 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 1,891 shares during the period. 87.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GoDaddy Company Profile

GoDaddy Inc designs and develops cloud-based technology products in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity. It also offers shared Website hosting products that provide various applications and products such as web analytics, SSL certificates, and WordPress; Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers products, which allows customers to select the server configuration suited for their applications, requirements, and growth; managed hosting products to set up, monitor, maintain, secure, and patch software and servers for customers; and security products, a suite of tools designed to help secure customers' online presence.

