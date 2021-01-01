Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) Price Target Raised to $17.00 at Truist Financial

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) had its price target hoisted by Truist Financial from $13.00 to $17.00 in a research report report published on Thursday. They currently have a neutral rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on BRX. TheStreet upgraded shares of Brixmor Property Group from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Truist raised their target price on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $13.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Brixmor Property Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Brixmor Property Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Brixmor Property Group from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Brixmor Property Group presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $15.53.

Shares of BRX stock opened at $16.55 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 1.97. Brixmor Property Group has a one year low of $7.51 and a one year high of $21.72. The firm has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.23 and a beta of 1.61.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.31). Brixmor Property Group had a net margin of 14.75% and a return on equity of 6.07%. The firm had revenue of $253.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $270.86 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Brixmor Property Group will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.215 per share. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.20%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 5th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alexandria Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 59.8% in the 3rd quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC now owns 360,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,224,000 after acquiring an additional 135,124 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 534,023 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,243,000 after buying an additional 6,592 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 27.1% during the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 21,738 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 4,630 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 31.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 143,946 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,683,000 after buying an additional 34,491 shares during the period. Finally, Wolverine Trading LLC acquired a new stake in Brixmor Property Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $130,000. 91.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Brixmor Property Group

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 395 retail centers comprise approximately 69 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

